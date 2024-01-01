Menu
Great Condition, Accident Free Fully Loaded Nissan Frontier Pro-4X Black on Black! Equipped with Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Back up Camera, Parking Sonar, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, Power Group, Hill Start Assist, Hill Descent Control, Electronic Locking Rear Differential, Bilstein Performance Offroad Shocks, Skid Plates, Utili-Track Channel System,

2016 Nissan Frontier

126,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

Used
126,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1N6AD0EV7GN781798

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 126,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition, Accident Free Fully Loaded Nissan Frontier Pro-4X Black on Black! Equipped with Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Back up Camera, Parking Sonar, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, Power Group, Hill Start Assist, Hill Descent Control, Electronic Locking Rear Differential, Bilstein Performance Offroad Shocks, Skid Plates, Utili-Track Channel System,

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows
Roof Rails

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
4x4
Reverse Park Assist
5 Speed Automatic
Hill Ascent Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

