AWD, Back up Cam, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Locks, A/C, Accident Free Our Accident-Free 2016 Nissan Rogue S AWD in Glacier White comes highly recommended as an optimal blend of versatility, utility, and comfort. Powered by a 2.5 Litre 4 Cylinder that offers 170hp while connected to our advanced Xtronic CVT for smooth acceleration and easy passing. You'll love the way you feel in this sure-footed All Wheel Drive crossover and no doubt appreciate the impressive efficiency of approximately 7.4L/100km on the highway. The upscale exterior of our Nissan Rogue features beautiful proportions and elegant contours that are enhanced by LED daytime running lights and a rear spoiler. Our Rogue S is loaded with thoughtful amenities to fit your lifestyle the handsome interior is spacious and refined. Check out the advanced drive-assist display, rearview monitor, power windows/locks, integrated key with remote keyless entry, and 40/20/40-split rear seat. You'll love the AM/FM/CD audio system that features a colour display, four speakers, USB connection port, illuminated steering wheel-mounted controls, and even streaming audio via Bluetooth technology! Our Nissan Rogue has achieved exemplary safety ratings thanks to an advanced airbag system, zone-body construction, vehicle dynamic control/traction control, and a tire-pressure monitoring system. Getting behind the wheel of this Nissan Rogue could be the best decision you've made in a long time! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
