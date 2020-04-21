Menu
2016 Nissan Rogue

S | AWD | BACK UP CAM | BLUETOOTH

2016 Nissan Rogue

S | AWD | BACK UP CAM | BLUETOOTH

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$14,977

+ taxes & licensing

  • 98,460KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4890963
  • Stock #: A4872
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MVXGC748658
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black Cloth
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Doors
4-door

AWD, Back up Cam, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Locks, A/C, Accident Free Our Accident-Free 2016 Nissan Rogue S AWD in Glacier White comes highly recommended as an optimal blend of versatility, utility, and comfort. Powered by a 2.5 Litre 4 Cylinder that offers 170hp while connected to our advanced Xtronic CVT for smooth acceleration and easy passing. You'll love the way you feel in this sure-footed All Wheel Drive crossover and no doubt appreciate the impressive efficiency of approximately 7.4L/100km on the highway. The upscale exterior of our Nissan Rogue features beautiful proportions and elegant contours that are enhanced by LED daytime running lights and a rear spoiler. Our Rogue S is loaded with thoughtful amenities to fit your lifestyle the handsome interior is spacious and refined. Check out the advanced drive-assist display, rearview monitor, power windows/locks, integrated key with remote keyless entry, and 40/20/40-split rear seat. You'll love the AM/FM/CD audio system that features a colour display, four speakers, USB connection port, illuminated steering wheel-mounted controls, and even streaming audio via Bluetooth technology! Our Nissan Rogue has achieved exemplary safety ratings thanks to an advanced airbag system, zone-body construction, vehicle dynamic control/traction control, and a tire-pressure monitoring system. Getting behind the wheel of this Nissan Rogue could be the best decision you've made in a long time! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

