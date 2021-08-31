Menu
2016 Nissan Rogue

60,260 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tricity Auto

519-576-3421

S

Location

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

60,260KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7838967
  • Stock #: EB4691
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MTXGC884691

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 60,260 KM

Vehicle Description

201 6 Nissan Rogue S - 

Beautiful Silver colour - S Edition Nissan Rogue is sure to impress. Featuring intuitive all-wheel drive paired with enhanced traction control, full Bluetooth cellular communication, select Eco driving mode, a massive power-sliding panoramic sunroof, climate-controlled cabin, a premium audio system with secondary fingertip audio controls located on the steering wheel, genuine alloy wheels, chrome accents and remote vehicle entry. Accident-free, this one is perfect for your next adventure or simply day-to-day driving.

 

Call now!! OR APPLY ONLINE AT https://www.tricityautofinance.com/application/.

Visit our location located on the corner of Weber st n and Bridgeport RD E, Waterloo.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

