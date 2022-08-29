Menu
2016 Nissan Rogue

85,700 KM

Details Features

$19,490

+ tax & licensing
$19,490

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2016 Nissan Rogue

2016 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD | Back-Up Camera | 1-Owner | NO Accidents

2016 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD | Back-Up Camera | 1-Owner | NO Accidents

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$19,490

+ taxes & licensing

85,700KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9215692
  • Stock #: 2209415
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV8GC855952

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2209415
  • Mileage 85,700 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

