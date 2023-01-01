2016 Nissan Sentra

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 8 , 2 5 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10284957

10284957 Stock #: EB8134

EB8134 VIN: 3N1AB7AP6GL658134

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 148,250 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Exterior Spoiler Windows Rear Defrost Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.