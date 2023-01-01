Menu
2016 Nissan Sentra

148,250 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tricity Auto

519-576-3421

2016 Nissan Sentra

2016 Nissan Sentra

FE S

2016 Nissan Sentra

FE S

Location

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-576-3421

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

148,250KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10284957
  • Stock #: EB8134
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP6GL658134

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 148,250 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Exterior

Spoiler

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tricity Auto

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-576-XXXX

519-576-3421

