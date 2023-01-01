$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Sentra
FE S
Location
109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
148,250KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10284957
- Stock #: EB8134
- VIN: 3N1AB7AP6GL658134
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 148,250 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Exterior
Spoiler
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
