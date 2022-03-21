$50,100+ tax & licensing
$50,100
+ taxes & licensing
Waterloo Honda
519-746-4120
2016 Porsche Cayenne
S E-Hybrid
Waterloo Honda
545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6
519-746-4120
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$50,100
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8869766
- Stock #: H9184C
- VIN: WP1AE2A24GLA61635
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # H9184C
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD 4dr S E-Hybrid
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Power Driver Seat
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Remote Entry
Supercharged
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Climate Control
Wheel Locks
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
8-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Plug-In Electric/Gas
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Adaptative Cruise Control
Waterloo Honda
545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6