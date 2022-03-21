Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Porsche Cayenne

0 KM

Details Description Features

$50,100

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$50,100

+ taxes & licensing

Waterloo Honda

519-746-4120

Contact Seller
2016 Porsche Cayenne

2016 Porsche Cayenne

S E-Hybrid

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Porsche Cayenne

S E-Hybrid

Location

Waterloo Honda

545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6

519-746-4120

  1. 8869766
  2. 8869766
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$50,100

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8869766
  • Stock #: H9184C
  • VIN: WP1AE2A24GLA61635

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # H9184C
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD 4dr S E-Hybrid

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Power Driver Seat
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Remote Entry
Supercharged
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Climate Control
Wheel Locks
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
8-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Plug-In Electric/Gas
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Waterloo Honda

2016 Ford Focus Tita...
 0 KM
$18,428 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Civic Sed...
 85,332 KM
$18,600 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Accord Se...
 94,235 KM
$27,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Waterloo Honda

Waterloo Honda

Waterloo Honda

545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6

Call Dealer

519-746-XXXX

(click to show)

519-746-4120

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory