$24,995+ tax & licensing
2016 RAM 1500
4WD CREW CAB 140.5" LIMITED
2016 RAM 1500
4WD CREW CAB 140.5" LIMITED
Location
Frank Gies Auto Sales
24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8
519-888-0800
Certified
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 166,919 KM
Vehicle Description
Beautiful LIMITED ECODIESEL. Fully loaded with Heated and ventilated leather seats, also heated seats in the rear, Navigation system with back up camera with park sense front and rear park assist system, Rambox cargo management, Power sunroof, 9 Alpine speakers, heated steering wheel, power rear sliding window, spray in bedliner with tonneau cover, trailer hitch and much more.
Why Buy From Us. Since 1991, Our Family commitment to each and every person has been to provide an exceptional level of customer service. From our knowledge in the industry and formed relationships we search for the cleanest, lowest kilometers vehicles while keeping our overhead costs low to save you money. We are part of a large Dealer Network with access to New Car Dealer trade-ins, we attend multiple weekly auctions and have our own trade-ins to provide a comprehensive lineup of all makes & models. After the sale, we welcome you back for any and all of your automotive needs; from regular service, to maintenance, tires & tire storage, detailing, dent removal, windshield chip repair or replacement we have the right tools and skilled workers to get the job done. We invite you to come in for a truly enjoyable car buying experience.
We offer; Preferred Dealer Bank financing available right here On Approved Credit. A Dealer Guarantee with every Certified vehicle, Free CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report. We are a proud member of UCDA and maintain A+ Better Bureau Standing. Price plus HST & license
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Suspension
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Frank Gies Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Frank Gies Auto Sales
Frank Gies Auto Sales
Call Dealer
519-888-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
519-888-0800