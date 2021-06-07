$36,947 + taxes & licensing 1 0 1 , 2 5 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7267217

7267217 Stock #: Y9109A

Y9109A VIN: 1C6RR7MT6GS280975

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Green

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # Y9109A

Mileage 101,257 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Power Adjustable Seat Exterior Running Boards Convenience remote start Tow Hitch Receiver Windows Rear Sliding Window Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Additional Features Tonneau Cover Premium Audio Navigation System Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.