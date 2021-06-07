Menu
2016 RAM 1500

101,257 KM

Details

$36,947

+ tax & licensing
$36,947

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

Contact Seller
2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

SPORT | NAV | BLUETOOTH

2016 RAM 1500

SPORT | NAV | BLUETOOTH

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$36,947

+ taxes & licensing

101,257KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7267217
  • Stock #: Y9109A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7MT6GS280975

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Y9109A
  • Mileage 101,257 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Bluetooth, Heated front seats & steering wheel, Power 10-way driver's seat, Alpine 9-speaker system, Class IV receiver hitch, Remote start, MOPAR Sport performance hood, Rear power sliding window, Tonneau cover, Side steps, ParkView rear backup camera, and more!

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Running Boards
remote start
Tow Hitch Receiver
Rear Sliding Window
Bluetooth
Heated Steering Wheel
Tonneau Cover
Premium Audio
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

