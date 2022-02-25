$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
519-884-5888
2016 RAM 1500
2016 RAM 1500
BIG HORN | QUAD CAB | NAV
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
93,970KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8322297
- Stock #: Y9184A
- VIN: 1C6RR7GT1GS313683
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # Y9184A
- Mileage 93,970 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Bluetooth, Heated front seats & steering wheel, Remote start, Class IV hitch receiver, Backup camera, and more!
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
remote start
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Tow Hitch Receiver
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3