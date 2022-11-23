$32,995+ tax & licensing
2016 RAM 1500
4WD CREW CAB 140.5" LONGHORN
Location
Frank Gies Auto Sales
24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9398764
- Stock #: 7345
- VIN: 1C6RR7PM2GS105188
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Orange
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 91,934 KM
Vehicle Description
RAM ECO-DIESEL LARAMIE LONGHORN Edition with all the goodies. What the Laramie Longhorn does is yell at you. It yells at you at that it's LUXURIOUS, and it's WESTERN. Other features include; heated leather seats, Navigation, Rear Camera, Power Sunroof, Chrome wheels, tonneau cover and much more.
Why Buy From Us. Since 1991, Our Family commitment to each and every person has been to provide an exceptional level of customer service. From our knowledge in the industry and formed relationships we search for the cleanest, lowest kilometers vehicles while keeping our overhead costs low to save you money. We are part of a large Dealer Network with access to New Car Dealer trade-ins, we attend multiple weekly auctions and have our own trade-ins to provide a comprehensive lineup of all makes & models. After the sale, we welcome you back for any and all of your automotive needs; from regular service, to maintenance, tires & tire storage, detailing, dent removal, windshield chip repair or replacement we have the right tools and skilled workers to get the job done. We invite you to come in for a truly enjoyable car buying experience.
We offer; Preferred Dealer Bank financing available right here On Approved Credit. A Dealer Guarantee with every Certified vehicle, Free CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report. We are a proud member of UCDA and maintain A+ Better Bureau Standing. Price plus HST & license.
Vehicle Features
