Great Condition Sciont tC Manual! Equipped with a Sunroof, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, A/C, Power Group, Alloy Wheels

2016 Scion tC

133,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
12019231

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

Used
133,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTKJF5C74GJ017485

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 2412577
  • Mileage 133,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition Sciont tC Manual! Equipped with a Sunroof, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, A/C, Power Group, Alloy Wheels

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2016 Scion tC