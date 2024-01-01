$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2016 Scion tC
MANUAL | Sunroof | Bluetooth | Cruise
2016 Scion tC
MANUAL | Sunroof | Bluetooth | Cruise
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
133,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JTKJF5C74GJ017485
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # 2412577
- Mileage 133,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Great Condition Sciont tC Manual! Equipped with a Sunroof, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, A/C, Power Group, Alloy Wheels
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Carimex
2019 Honda CR-V LX Apple Car Play | Android Auto | Heated Seats | Backup Camera 69,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Mazda MAZDA3 SE Navi | Leather | Heated Seats | Backup Camera 88,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Toyota RAV4 LE TSS | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Bluetooth 136,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Carimex
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-888-741-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Carimex
1-888-741-7487
2016 Scion tC