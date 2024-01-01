Menu
Account
Sign In
Great Condition Subaru Impreza Hatchback Sport AWD! LOW MILEAGE! Equipped with Sunroof, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights

2016 Subaru Impreza

70,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Subaru Impreza

2.0i Sport Package Sunroof | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle
11943651

2016 Subaru Impreza

2.0i Sport Package Sunroof | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Bluetooth

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
70,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF1GPAF60G8279799

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 2411536
  • Mileage 70,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition Subaru Impreza Hatchback Sport AWD! LOW MILEAGE! Equipped with Sunroof, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Additional Features

AWD
Reverse Park Assist
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carimex

Used 2015 Honda Civic EX Sunroof | LaneWatch | Backup Camera | Heated Seats for sale in Waterloo, ON
2015 Honda Civic EX Sunroof | LaneWatch | Backup Camera | Heated Seats 106,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2009 Hyundai Elantra GL Heated Seats | AC | Cruise | Power Group for sale in Waterloo, ON
2009 Hyundai Elantra GL Heated Seats | AC | Cruise | Power Group 132,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Subaru Outback 2.5i Convenience Package Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Cruise | Power Seats for sale in Waterloo, ON
2014 Subaru Outback 2.5i Convenience Package Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Cruise | Power Seats 146,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Carimex

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-888-741-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-741-7487

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

Contact Seller
2016 Subaru Impreza