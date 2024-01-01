$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Subaru Outback
3.6R Touring Package 3.6R | Sunroof | BSM | Backup Camera
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 2408358
- Mileage 114,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition, Accident Free Subaru Outback 3.6 Touring with Great Service History! Equipped with a Sunroof, Back up Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Power Tailgate, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights
Vehicle Features
Carimex
