Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Subaru WRX

105,912 KM

Details Description

$28,939

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,939

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

Contact Seller
2016 Subaru WRX

2016 Subaru WRX

MANUAL SPORT-TECH PKG | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Subaru WRX

MANUAL SPORT-TECH PKG | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

Contact Seller

$28,939

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
105,912KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10001432
  • Stock #: C7005B
  • VIN: JF1VA1L65G9822507

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C7005B
  • Mileage 105,912 KM

Vehicle Description

Power Sunroof, Heated Seats, Navigation, Blind Spot Monitoring, Backup Cam, Harman Kardon Premium Audio. and more!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

2020 Jeep Grand Cher...
 78,044 KM
$41,452 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Altima 2...
 87,801 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Tigu...
 125,723 KM
$18,989 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

Call Dealer

519-884-XXXX

(click to show)

519-884-5888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory