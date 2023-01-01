$28,939+ tax & licensing
$28,939
+ taxes & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
519-884-5888
2016 Subaru WRX
MANUAL SPORT-TECH PKG | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS
Location
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
105,912KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10001432
- Stock #: C7005B
- VIN: JF1VA1L65G9822507
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 105,912 KM
Vehicle Description
Power Sunroof, Heated Seats, Navigation, Blind Spot Monitoring, Backup Cam, Harman Kardon Premium Audio. and more!
