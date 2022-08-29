Menu
2016 Subaru WRX

0 KM

Details Description Features

$27,900

+ tax & licensing
$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

Waterloo Honda

519-746-4120

2016 Subaru WRX

2016 Subaru WRX

STI w/Sport Pkg

2016 Subaru WRX

STI w/Sport Pkg

Location

Waterloo Honda

545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6

519-746-4120

  1. 9179500
  2. 9179500
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 9179500
  Stock #: U9671A
  VIN: JF1VA2Y69G9828700

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour blue metallic
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Advertised Price based on finance purchase - $1500 finance rebate applied. ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards. This Subaru WRX delivers a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded H-4 2.5 L/150 engine powering this Manual transmission. Wing Spoiler, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function. This Subaru WRX Comes Equipped with These Options Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Close Ratio Manual -inc: Fully synchronized including reverse, hill holder system, standard flywheel and hydraulically operated, dry single plate disc clutch, Tires: 245/40R18 97W Dunlop Summer Performance -inc: Sport Maxx RT, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Sport Tuned Suspension, Sport Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel, Side Impact Beams. This Subaru WRX is a Superstar! ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards, IIHS Top Safety Pick+, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Stop By Today Come in for a quick visit at Waterloo Honda, 545 King St N, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6 to claim your Subaru WRX!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Limited Slip Differential
Heated Seats
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Sunroof
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
High Output
4 Cylinder Engine
Climate Control
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
M/T
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed M/T
Led Headlights
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Cross-Traffic Alert
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

