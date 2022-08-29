$27,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-746-4120
2016 Subaru WRX
STI w/Sport Pkg
Location
Waterloo Honda
545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6
519-746-4120
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9179500
- Stock #: U9671A
- VIN: JF1VA2Y69G9828700
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour blue metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Advertised Price based on finance purchase - $1500 finance rebate applied. ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards. This Subaru WRX delivers a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded H-4 2.5 L/150 engine powering this Manual transmission. Wing Spoiler, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function. This Subaru WRX Comes Equipped with These Options Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Close Ratio Manual -inc: Fully synchronized including reverse, hill holder system, standard flywheel and hydraulically operated, dry single plate disc clutch, Tires: 245/40R18 97W Dunlop Summer Performance -inc: Sport Maxx RT, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Sport Tuned Suspension, Sport Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel, Side Impact Beams. This Subaru WRX is a Superstar! ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards, IIHS Top Safety Pick+, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Stop By Today Come in for a quick visit at Waterloo Honda, 545 King St N, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6 to claim your Subaru WRX!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Waterloo Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.