2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Limited Package NAVI | Leather | Back-Up Camera
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
122,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: 2210454
- VIN: JF2GPANC4GH218362
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 122,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2