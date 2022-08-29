Menu
2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek

122,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Carimex

1-888-741-7487

Contact Seller
Limited Package NAVI | Leather | Back-Up Camera

Location

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

122,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9294664
  • Stock #: 2210454
  • VIN: JF2GPANC4GH218362

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 122,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT

