Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>ONE OWNER Tesla Model S AWD 90D with Autopilot and Free Supercharging for life. Features; Cold Weather package with heated leather seats and steering wheel, panorama sunroof, Navigation, rear camera, Lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control and so much more.</p><p>Why Buy From Us. Since 1991, Our Family commitment to each and every person has been to provide an exceptional level of customer service. From our knowledge in the industry and formed relationships we search for the cleanest, lowest kilometers vehicles while keeping our overhead costs low to save you money. We are part of a large Dealer Network with access to New Car Dealer trade-ins, we attend multiple weekly auctions and have our own trade-ins to provide a comprehensive lineup of all makes & models. After the sale, we welcome you back for any and all of your automotive needs; from regular service, to maintenance, tires & tire storage, detailing, dent removal, windshield chip repair or replacement we have the right tools and skilled workers to get the job done. We invite you to come in for a truly enjoyable car buying experience.</p><p>We offer; Preferred Dealer Bank financing available right here On Approved Credit. A Dealer Guarantee with every Certified vehicle, Free CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report. We are a proud member of UCDA and maintain A+ Better Bureau Standing. Price plus $12.50 OMVIC fee (Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council), $35.00 Fuel, licensing ($32.00 to transfer plates or $59.00 for New plates), and 13% HST (Harmonized Sales Tax)</p>

2016 Tesla Model S

78,634 KM

Details Description Features

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Tesla Model S

90D AWD AUTOPILOT FREE SUPERCHARGING

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Tesla Model S

90D AWD AUTOPILOT FREE SUPERCHARGING

Location

Frank Gies Auto Sales

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

519-888-0800

  1. 1726603332
  2. 1726603332
  3. 1726603320
  4. 1726603315
  5. 1726603310
  6. 1726603317
  7. 1726603316
  8. 1726603320
  9. 1726603318
  10. 1726603313
  11. 1726603309
  12. 1726603318
  13. 1726603316
  14. 1726603319
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
78,634KM
VIN 5YJSA1E20GF128756

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 78,634 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER Tesla Model S AWD 90D with Autopilot and Free Supercharging for life. Features; Cold Weather package with heated leather seats and steering wheel, panorama sunroof, Navigation, rear camera, Lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control and so much more.

Why Buy From Us. Since 1991, Our Family commitment to each and every person has been to provide an exceptional level of customer service. From our knowledge in the industry and formed relationships we search for the cleanest, lowest kilometers vehicles while keeping our overhead costs low to save you money. We are part of a large Dealer Network with access to New Car Dealer trade-ins, we attend multiple weekly auctions and have our own trade-ins to provide a comprehensive lineup of all makes & models. After the sale, we welcome you back for any and all of your automotive needs; from regular service, to maintenance, tires & tire storage, detailing, dent removal, windshield chip repair or replacement we have the right tools and skilled workers to get the job done. We invite you to come in for a truly enjoyable car buying experience.

We offer; Preferred Dealer Bank financing available right here On Approved Credit. A Dealer Guarantee with every Certified vehicle, Free CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report. We are a proud member of UCDA and maintain A+ Better Bureau Standing. Price plus $12.50 OMVIC fee (Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council), $35.00 Fuel, licensing ($32.00 to transfer plates or $59.00 for New plates), and 13% HST (Harmonized Sales Tax)

Vehicle Features

Packages

90D AWD

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Frank Gies Auto Sales

Used 2016 Tesla Model S 90D AWD AUTOPILOT FREE SUPERCHARGING for sale in Waterloo, ON
2016 Tesla Model S 90D AWD AUTOPILOT FREE SUPERCHARGING 78,634 KM $33,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota Highlander Hybrid XLE Hybrid for sale in Waterloo, ON
2015 Toyota Highlander Hybrid XLE Hybrid 122,808 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Kia Rondo 4dr Wgn I4 EX for sale in Waterloo, ON
2012 Kia Rondo 4dr Wgn I4 EX 65,552 KM $9,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Frank Gies Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Frank Gies Auto Sales

Frank Gies Auto Sales

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-888-XXXX

(click to show)

519-888-0800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Frank Gies Auto Sales

519-888-0800

Contact Seller
2016 Tesla Model S