2016 Toyota Corolla

133,000 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Carimex

1-888-741-7487

NAVI | Leather | ALLOYS | SUNROOF

Location

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

133,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Get Financing
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6679892
  • Stock #: 2103049
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE1GC548218

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2103049
  • Mileage 133,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent Condition Fully LOADED Corolla S! Navigation, Softex Leather, Sunroof, HID Lights, Smart Key, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Power Driver Seat, Bluetooth, Fog LightsYou Deserve a GREAT CAR ! Enjoy Contactless Car Shopping
WE Deliver, SKIP the DRIVE and save your time.!!!

We deliver up to 300KM (delivery fee applicable)

CALL Today 519-342-2613

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Front Wheel Drive
Sunroof
Navigation System
Reverse Park Assist
CVT

