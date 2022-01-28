Menu
2016 Toyota Corolla

57,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,499

+ tax & licensing
$19,499

+ taxes & licensing

Monarch Auto Sales

519-591-1644

2016 Toyota Corolla

2016 Toyota Corolla

S

2016 Toyota Corolla

S

Location

Monarch Auto Sales

35 Northfield Dr W, Waterloo, ON N2L 4E6

519-591-1644

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,499

+ taxes & licensing

57,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8226345
  VIN: 2T1BURHE4GC524401

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black+Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 57,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 TOYOTA COROLLA S AUTOMATIC WITH LOW KMS ONLY 57000KM. IT'S FEATURES INCLUDE AIR CONDITION, BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS, PW,PL, PS, KEYLESS ENTRY, CRUISE CONTROL, LEATHER SEATS, FOG LIGHTS, SERIUSXM RADIO AND A BACKUP CAMERA. IT'S IN MAGNIFICENT CONDITION AND MUST SEE CAR ALSO, THERE I FINANCING AVAILABLE. TO VIEW THE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT PLEASE CLICK HERE. WE ARE A SMALL DEALERSHIP SERVING KITCHENER WATERLOO AREA THAT PROVIDES CUSTOMERS WITH QUALITY CARS AND EXCELLENT CUSTOMER SERVICE AND SATISFACTION. YOU SHOULD COME CHECK US OUT, LOOKING FORWARD IN SEEING YOU SOON.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Monarch Auto Sales

Monarch Auto Sales

35 Northfield Dr W, Waterloo, ON N2L 4E6

519-591-XXXX

519-591-1644

