2016 Toyota Corolla
S
Location
Monarch Auto Sales
35 Northfield Dr W, Waterloo, ON N2L 4E6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,499
- Listing ID: 8226345
- VIN: 2T1BURHE4GC524401
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black+Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 57,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 TOYOTA COROLLA S AUTOMATIC WITH LOW KMS ONLY 57000KM. IT'S FEATURES INCLUDE AIR CONDITION, BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS, PW,PL, PS, KEYLESS ENTRY, CRUISE CONTROL, LEATHER SEATS, FOG LIGHTS, SERIUSXM RADIO AND A BACKUP CAMERA. IT'S IN MAGNIFICENT CONDITION AND MUST SEE CAR ALSO, THERE I FINANCING AVAILABLE. TO VIEW THE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT PLEASE CLICK HERE. WE ARE A SMALL DEALERSHIP SERVING KITCHENER WATERLOO AREA THAT PROVIDES CUSTOMERS WITH QUALITY CARS AND EXCELLENT CUSTOMER SERVICE AND SATISFACTION. YOU SHOULD COME CHECK US OUT, LOOKING FORWARD IN SEEING YOU SOON.
Vehicle Features
