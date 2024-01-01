Menu
Account
Sign In
Great Condition, Accident Free Fully Loaded Toyota RAV4 Limited AWD! Equipped with Navigation, JBL Premium Sound, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Leather, Sunroof, Heated Steering, Heated Seats, Memory Driver Seat, Power Seats, Power Tailgate, Toyota Safety Sense (Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning with Steering Assist, Automatic High Beams, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control), Power Group, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Alloy Wheels, Fog LIghts

2016 Toyota RAV4

78,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Toyota RAV4

Limited NAVI | JBL | TSS | Leather | Sunroof | Heated Steering

Watch This Vehicle
11918864

2016 Toyota RAV4

Limited NAVI | JBL | TSS | Leather | Sunroof | Heated Steering

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
78,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3DFREV9GW416188

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 78,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition, Accident Free Fully Loaded Toyota RAV4 Limited AWD! Equipped with Navigation, JBL Premium Sound, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Leather, Sunroof, Heated Steering, Heated Seats, Memory Driver Seat, Power Seats, Power Tailgate, Toyota Safety Sense (Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning with Steering Assist, Automatic High Beams, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control), Power Group, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Alloy Wheels, Fog LIghts

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Premium Audio
AWD
Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carimex

Used 2016 Toyota RAV4 Limited NAVI | JBL | TSS | Leather | Sunroof | Heated Steering for sale in Waterloo, ON
2016 Toyota RAV4 Limited NAVI | JBL | TSS | Leather | Sunroof | Heated Steering 78,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Frontier SV 4x4 | Backup Camera | Bluetooth | Cruise for sale in Waterloo, ON
2018 Nissan Frontier SV 4x4 | Backup Camera | Bluetooth | Cruise 150,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Accent GL Apple Car Play | Android Auto | Back up Camera | Heated Seats for sale in Waterloo, ON
2018 Hyundai Accent GL Apple Car Play | Android Auto | Back up Camera | Heated Seats 48,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Carimex

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-888-741-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-741-7487

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota RAV4