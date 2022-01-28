Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Toyota RAV4

148,000 KM

Details Features

$22,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota RAV4

2016 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD | 1-Owner | NO Accidents

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD | 1-Owner | NO Accidents

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

  1. 8174608
  2. 8174608
  3. 8174608
Contact Seller

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

148,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8174608
  • Stock #: 2202047
  • VIN: 2T3RFREV7GW491574

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 148,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carimex

2018 Honda CR-V EX-L...
 32,500 KM
$34,997 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Camry SE
 128,000 KM
$16,570 + tax & lic
2020 Mazda MAZDA3 GX...
 35,000 KM
$24,997 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carimex

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

Call Dealer

1-888-741-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-741-7487

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory