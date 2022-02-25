Menu
2016 Toyota RAV4

86,500 KM

Details Description Features

$30,900

+ tax & licensing
Mat's Auto Sales

519-745-5273

Hybrid XLE-AWD-SUNROOF-BLIND SPOT-REAR CAMERA

Location

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8333352
  • VIN: JTMRJREV7GD018891

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 86,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

