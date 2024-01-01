2016 Toyota Sienna

Menu
Excellent Family Van. Financing is available. 

Engine: 3.5L V6 DOHC 24-Valve -inc: aluminum alloy block, dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), electronically fuel injected and Acoustic Control Induction System (ACIS)

3.935 Axle Ratio

GVWR: 2,715 kg (5,995 lbs)

Front-Wheel Drive

Engine Oil Cooler

Battery w/Run Down Protection

Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

79 L Fuel Tank

Single Stainless Steel Exhaust

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 697863
  • Mileage 179,055 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent Family Van. Financing is available. 

Engine: 3.5L V6 DOHC 24-Valve -inc: aluminum alloy block, dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), electronically fuel injected and Acoustic Control Induction System (ACIS)

3.935 Axle Ratio

GVWR: 2,715 kg (5,995 lbs)

Front-Wheel Drive

Engine Oil Cooler

Battery w/Run Down Protection

Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

79 L Fuel Tank

Single Stainless Steel Exhaust

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist


Vehicle Features

Interior

Power Lumbar Support
Immobilizer
Compass
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Conversation mirror
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Removable 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Bucket Front Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Driver Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

Convenience

Clock

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Door auto-latch
Lip Spoiler
Body-coloured grille w/chrome surround
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Power Sliding Rear Doors
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Engine Oil Cooler
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.935 Axle Ratio
79 L Fuel Tank

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Diversity antenna
Bluetooth Capability
Window grid and roof mount antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Covered Dashboard Storage
driver seat vertical adjustment
USB Audio input
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Manual Fold Into Floor
Interior Concealed Storage
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Curtain 1st
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front
Advanced Voice Recognition
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Manual Recline
Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert
dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
Wheels: 17 5 Spoke Aluminum Alloy w/Locks
driver seat recline adjustment
passenger seat fore/aft and passenger seat recline
Coloured Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Engine: 3.5L V6 DOHC 24-Valve -inc: aluminum alloy block
driver foldable armrest
electronically fuel injected and Acoustic Control Induction System (ACIS)
Heated Front Captain Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver seat
Partial Floor Console w/Covered Storage
driver seat fore/aft
Integrated SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
715 kg (5
display of artist
song and album art for connected iPod (Gracenotes)
phonebook and streaming audio via Bluetooth
7 display screen and SIRI Eyes-Free
Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/CD/MP3/WMA -inc: audio auxiliary input jack
995 lbs)
Rear (removable) Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2016 Toyota Sienna