$20,795+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota Sienna
5DR LE 8-PASS FWD
2016 Toyota Sienna
5DR LE 8-PASS FWD
Location
Canada Cars
79 bridgeport road east, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
519-885-2500
$20,795
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 697863
- Mileage 179,055 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent Family Van. Financing is available.
Engine: 3.5L V6 DOHC 24-Valve -inc: aluminum alloy block, dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), electronically fuel injected and Acoustic Control Induction System (ACIS)
3.935 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,715 kg (5,995 lbs)
Front-Wheel Drive
Engine Oil Cooler
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
79 L Fuel Tank
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Vehicle Features
Interior
Convenience
Safety
Exterior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Canada Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Canada Cars
Canada Cars
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-885-XXXX(click to show)
519-885-2500
Alternate Numbers519-588-2734
+ taxes & licensing
519-885-2500