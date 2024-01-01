$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Volkswagen Golf
GTI 5-Door Autobahn BSM | Sunroof | Backup Camera | Heated Seats
2016 Volkswagen Golf
GTI 5-Door Autobahn BSM | Sunroof | Backup Camera | Heated Seats
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 123,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition, Accident Free VW Golf GTI with Dealer Service History! Equipped with Blind Spot Monitoring, Back up Camera, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, HID Lights, Dual Climate Control, Power Group, Cruise Control, Premium Alloys
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carimex
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Carimex
Carimex
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-888-741-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-741-7487