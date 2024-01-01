Menu
Account
Sign In
Great Condition, Accident Free VW Golf GTI with Dealer Service History! Equipped with Blind Spot Monitoring, Back up Camera, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, HID Lights, Dual Climate Control, Power Group, Cruise Control, Premium Alloys

2016 Volkswagen Golf

123,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Volkswagen Golf

GTI 5-Door Autobahn BSM | Sunroof | Backup Camera | Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Volkswagen Golf

GTI 5-Door Autobahn BSM | Sunroof | Backup Camera | Heated Seats

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

  1. 11454307
  2. 11454307
  3. 11454307
  4. 11454307
  5. 11454307
  6. 11454307
  7. 11454307
  8. 11454307
  9. 11454307
  10. 11454307
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
123,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VW4T7AU4GM061178

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 123,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition, Accident Free VW Golf GTI with Dealer Service History! Equipped with Blind Spot Monitoring, Back up Camera, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, HID Lights, Dual Climate Control, Power Group, Cruise Control, Premium Alloys

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Exterior

Sunroof
tinted windows

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Additional Features

Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carimex

Used 2018 Mazda CX-9 Signature LOADED ** SIGNATURE **NEW ARRIVAL for sale in Waterloo, ON
2018 Mazda CX-9 Signature LOADED ** SIGNATURE **NEW ARRIVAL 97,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2006 Nissan X-Trail LE 4x4 | Leather | Sunroof | Backup Camera for sale in Waterloo, ON
2006 Nissan X-Trail LE 4x4 | Leather | Sunroof | Backup Camera 185,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Infiniti Q50 Sport LOADED | NAVI | BOSE | BSM | 360 CAMERA | for sale in Waterloo, ON
2015 Infiniti Q50 Sport LOADED | NAVI | BOSE | BSM | 360 CAMERA | 153,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carimex

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-888-741-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-741-7487

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

Contact Seller
2016 Volkswagen Golf