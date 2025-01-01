Menu
Grat Condition, Accident Free Volkswagen Golf SportWagen with a Manual Transmision! Equipped with a Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels

2016 Volkswagen Golf

120,000 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagon 1.8 TSI Trendline MANUAL | Backup Camera | Apple Car Play | Android Auto | Heated Seats

13079263

2016 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagon 1.8 TSI Trendline MANUAL | Backup Camera | Apple Car Play | Android Auto | Heated Seats

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
120,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VWA17AU7GM510345

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Grat Condition, Accident Free Volkswagen Golf SportWagen with a Manual Transmision! Equipped with a Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Powertrain

5 Speed Manual

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Exterior

tinted windows

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Additional Features

Reverse Park Assist

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2016 Volkswagen Golf