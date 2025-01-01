$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2016 Volkswagen Golf
Sportwagon 1.8 TSI Trendline MANUAL | Backup Camera | Apple Car Play | Android Auto | Heated Seats
2016 Volkswagen Golf
Sportwagon 1.8 TSI Trendline MANUAL | Backup Camera | Apple Car Play | Android Auto | Heated Seats
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 120,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Grat Condition, Accident Free Volkswagen Golf SportWagen with a Manual Transmision! Equipped with a Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Powertrain
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carimex
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Carimex
Carimex
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-888-741-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
1-888-741-7487