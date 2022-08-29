$11,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,500
+ taxes & licensing
Waterloo Honda
519-746-4120
2016 Volkswagen Golf
2016 Volkswagen Golf
Sportwagon Trendline
Location
Waterloo Honda
545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6
519-746-4120
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,500
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 9242641
- Stock #: U9989A
- VIN: 3VWA17AU1GM516898
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U9989A
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
4dr Man 1.8 TSI Trendline
Vehicle Features
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
4 Cylinder Engine
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
M/T
Gasoline Fuel
5-Speed M/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Waterloo Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Waterloo Honda
545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6