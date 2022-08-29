Menu
2016 Volkswagen Golf

0 KM

Details Description Features

$11,500

+ tax & licensing
Waterloo Honda

519-746-4120

Sportwagon Trendline

Location

545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • VIN: 3VWA17AU1GM516898

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U9989A
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

4dr Man 1.8 TSI Trendline

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
4 Cylinder Engine
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
M/T
Gasoline Fuel
5-Speed M/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control

