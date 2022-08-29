2016 Volkswagen Golf

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,500 + taxes & licensing

Listing ID: 9242641

9242641 Stock #: U9989A

U9989A VIN: 3VWA17AU1GM516898

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic

Fuel Type Gasoline

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # U9989A

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Immobilizer Rear Defroster Trip Computer SECURITY ALARM Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Cargo shade Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Seating Heated Seats Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm CD Player am/fm Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Hill Ascent Control Pass through rear seat M/T Gasoline Fuel 5-Speed M/T Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Passenger illuminated vanity mirror Requires Subscription Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.