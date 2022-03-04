$13,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,900
+ taxes & licensing
Waterloo Honda
519-746-4120
2016 Volkswagen Jetta
2016 Volkswagen Jetta
Sedan Trendline
Location
Waterloo Honda
545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6
519-746-4120
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,900
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 8544017
- Stock #: U9521
- VIN: 3VW267AJ2GM261268
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U9521
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
4dr 1.4 TSI Auto Trendline
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Rear Defroster
CD Player
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Cloth Seats
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Waterloo Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Waterloo Honda
545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6