Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

0 KM

Details Description Features

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Waterloo Honda

519-746-4120

Contact Seller
2016 Volkswagen Jetta

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan Trendline

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan Trendline

Location

Waterloo Honda

545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6

519-746-4120

  1. 8544017
  2. 8544017
  3. 8544017
  4. 8544017
  5. 8544017
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8544017
  • Stock #: U9521
  • VIN: 3VW267AJ2GM261268

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U9521
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

4dr 1.4 TSI Auto Trendline

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Rear Defroster
CD Player
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Cloth Seats
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Waterloo Honda

2012 Infiniti G37 Co...
 147,000 KM
$16,200 + tax & lic
2019 Honda CR-V EX
 72,410 KM
$35,000 + tax & lic
2014 Chrysler 300 300C
 100,653 KM
$21,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Waterloo Honda

Waterloo Honda

Waterloo Honda

545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6

Call Dealer

519-746-XXXX

(click to show)

519-746-4120

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory