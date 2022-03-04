2016 Volkswagen Jetta

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic

Fuel Type Gasoline

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # U9521

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Interior Bucket Seats Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Safety Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth MP3 CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Seating Cloth Seats Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Turbocharged Hill Ascent Control Pass through rear seat A/T Conventional Spare Tire Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed A/T Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor Adaptative Cruise Control Tires Front All Season Tires Rear All Season

