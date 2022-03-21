Menu
2016 Volvo XC60

96,000 KM

Details Features

$26,990

+ tax & licensing
$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2016 Volvo XC60

2016 Volvo XC60

T5 Special Edition Premier

2016 Volvo XC60

T5 Special Edition Premier

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

96,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8736731
  • Stock #: 2206257
  • VIN: YV4612RK1G2822258

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Stock # 2206257
  • Mileage 96,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

