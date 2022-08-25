Menu
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

145,501 KM

Details Features

$13,495

+ tax & licensing
4dr Sdn 1.4L LT w/1SC

Location

Logo_OneOwner

145,501KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9003478
  • Stock #: 519847
  • VIN: 3G1BD5SM0HS519847

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Manual
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canada Cars

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

