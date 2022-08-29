Menu
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

198,000 KM

Details

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dial A Tire

519-578-8473

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Location

Dial A Tire

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2

519-578-8473

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

198,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9068779
  • VIN: 1G1BE5SM4H7238209

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 198,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Dial A Tire Ontario
89 Bridgeport Road East
Waterloo, Ontario N2J 2K2
519-578-8473(TIRE)
www.dialatire.ca

2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT

** NEW TIRES!**

**FINANCING AVAILABLE OAC**


198,000km

ONLY $12,995 plus HST and licensing!

CERTIFIED!

*THIS IS BEING SOLD BY DEALER*


VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Power steering
Power Windows
Bluetooth

Indash entertainment screen
Power locks
Tilt wheel
Sunroof
Alloys
Air Conditioning
CD player
Airbag: driver
Key less entry
Airbag: passenger

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Dial A Tire

Dial A Tire

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2

