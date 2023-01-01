$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ W/ 2LZ CREW CAB | SUNROOF | HEATED/VENT. SEATS
50,734KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10140084
- Stock #: A5898A
- VIN: 3GCUKSEC2HG512182
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 50,734 KM
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3