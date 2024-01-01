Menu
<p>CERTIFED</p>

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

168,200 KM

$17,900

+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Crew Cab 143.5" Work Truck

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Crew Cab 143.5" Work Truck

Location

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

519-745-5273

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
168,200KM
Good Condition
VIN 3GCUKNEC0HG141654

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 168,200 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFED

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mat's Auto Sales

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-745-5273

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mat's Auto Sales

519-745-5273

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500