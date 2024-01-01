$17,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD Crew Cab 143.5" Work Truck
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD Crew Cab 143.5" Work Truck
Location
Mat's Auto Sales
413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2
519-745-5273
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
168,200KM
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3GCUKNEC0HG141654
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 168,200 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
CERTIFED
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Mat's Auto Sales
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Crew Cab 143.5" Work Truck 168,200 KM $17,900 + tax & lic
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GX 143,500 KM $7,900 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Escape SE 114,300 KM $9,500 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Mat's Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mat's Auto Sales
413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-745-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$17,900
+ taxes & licensing
Mat's Auto Sales
519-745-5273
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500