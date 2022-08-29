$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
519-884-5888
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT 4WD | BLUETOOTH | BACKUP CAM
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
190,469KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9113626
- Stock #: Z9240A
- VIN: 1GCVKREC4HZ213001
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # Z9240A
- Mileage 190,469 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Apple CarPlay, Touchscreen, Backup Camera, Parking Sensors, Trailer Hitch, Trailer Brake Control, A/C, and more!
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
remote start
Heated Seats
Trailer Hitch
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3