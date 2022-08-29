Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

190,469 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT 4WD | BLUETOOTH | BACKUP CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT 4WD | BLUETOOTH | BACKUP CAM

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

190,469KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9113626
  • Stock #: Z9240A
  • VIN: 1GCVKREC4HZ213001

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Z9240A
  • Mileage 190,469 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Apple CarPlay, Touchscreen, Backup Camera, Parking Sensors, Trailer Hitch, Trailer Brake Control, A/C, and more!

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
remote start
Heated Seats
Trailer Hitch
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

2019 Toyota RAV4 AWD...
 46,850 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Mazda CX-5 SIGN...
 43,581 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Volkswagen Golf...
 25,535 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

Call Dealer

519-884-XXXX

(click to show)

519-884-5888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory