2017 Chevrolet Sonic

0 KM

Details Description Features

$14,100

+ tax & licensing
Waterloo Honda

519-746-4120

LT

Location

545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
  • Listing ID: 9067783
  • Stock #: H9983A
  • VIN: 1G1JD5SH5H4170165

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Advertised Price based on finance purchase - $1500 finance rebate applied. KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $18,000. This Chevrolet Sonic delivers a Gas I4 1.8L/110 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, ECOTEC 1.8L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [103 kW] @ 6300 rpm, 125 lb-ft of torque [168.8 N-m] @ 3800 rpm) (STD), Wipers, front intermittent, variable, Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Up and Express-Down on all. This Chevrolet Sonic Comes Equipped with These Options Wheels, 15 (38.1 cm) aluminum, Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered, Trunk release, inside, remote, Trunk emergency release handle, Traction control, Tires, P195/65R15 all-season, blackwall, Tire, T115/70R16, blackwall, compact spare, Tire pressure monitor system, Theft-deterrent system, content theft alarm, Temperature sensor, outside. The Votes are Counted KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $18,000, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. Visit Us Today Come in for a quick visit at Waterloo Honda, 545 King St N, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6 to claim your Chevrolet Sonic!

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
4 Cylinder Engine
Reverse Park Assist
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control

