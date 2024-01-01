Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Chevrolet Spark

89,531 KM

Details Features

$14,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Chevrolet Spark

1LT CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Spark

1LT CVT

Location

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-576-3421

  1. 11377757
  2. 11377757
  3. 11377757
  4. 11377757
  5. 11377757
  6. 11377757
  7. 11377757
  8. 11377757
  9. 11377757
  10. 11377757
  11. 11377757
  12. 11377757
  13. 11377757
  14. 11377757
Contact Seller

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
89,531KM
VIN KL8CD6SA2HC818407

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # EB8407
  • Mileage 89,531 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Windows

Rear Defrost

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tricity Auto

Used 2021 Hyundai Venue SEL for sale in Waterloo, ON
2021 Hyundai Venue SEL 69,171 KM $21,900 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Premium for sale in Waterloo, ON
2015 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Premium 135,823 KM $16,200 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Focus SE Hatch for sale in Waterloo, ON
2015 Ford Focus SE Hatch 141,861 KM $8,900 + tax & lic

Email Tricity Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tricity Auto

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

Call Dealer

519-576-XXXX

(click to show)

519-576-3421

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

Tricity Auto

519-576-3421

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Spark