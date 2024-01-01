$14,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Chevrolet Spark
1LT CVT
2017 Chevrolet Spark
1LT CVT
Location
Tricity Auto
109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
519-576-3421
$14,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
89,531KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KL8CD6SA2HC818407
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # EB8407
- Mileage 89,531 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Windows
Rear Defrost
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Tricity Auto
2021 Hyundai Venue SEL 69,171 KM $21,900 + tax & lic
2015 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Premium 135,823 KM $16,200 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Focus SE Hatch 141,861 KM $8,900 + tax & lic
Email Tricity Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tricity Auto
109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
Call Dealer
519-576-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$14,500
+ taxes & licensing
Tricity Auto
519-576-3421
2017 Chevrolet Spark