Menu
Account
Sign In
Great Condition Chrysler 300S with Previous Service History! Equipped with Leather, Panoramic Sunroof, Beats by Dre Premium Sound, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Cruise Control, Power Group, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Premium Alloys.

2017 Chrysler 300

137,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Chrysler 300

Beats Sound | Leather | Pano Roof | Backup Camera

Watch This Vehicle
12690318

2017 Chrysler 300

Beats Sound | Leather | Pano Roof | Backup Camera

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

  1. 12690318
  2. 12690318
  3. 12690318
  4. 12690318
  5. 12690318
  6. 12690318
  7. 12690318
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
137,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C3CCABG6HH626832

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 137,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition Chrysler 300S with Previous Service History! Equipped with Leather, Panoramic Sunroof, Beats by Dre Premium Sound, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Cruise Control, Power Group, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Premium Alloys.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
tinted windows

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Reverse Park Assist
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carimex

Used 2017 Chrysler 300 Beats Sound | Leather | Pano Roof | Backup Camera for sale in Waterloo, ON
2017 Chrysler 300 Beats Sound | Leather | Pano Roof | Backup Camera 137,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Flex Limited NAVI | Leather | Backup Camera | Heated Seats for sale in Waterloo, ON
2016 Ford Flex Limited NAVI | Leather | Backup Camera | Heated Seats 134,474 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GS Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Cruise for sale in Waterloo, ON
2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GS Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Cruise 154,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Carimex

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-888-741-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-741-7487

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2017 Chrysler 300