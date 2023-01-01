Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

31,590 KM

Details Description

$26,424

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,424

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT | DVD PLAYER | BACKUP CAM | NAV

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT | DVD PLAYER | BACKUP CAM | NAV

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

Contact Seller

$26,424

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
31,590KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10443063
  • Stock #: Z8139A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG2HR590637

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour OCTANE RED
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 31,590 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, DVD Player, Backup Cam, and more!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

2016 Mazda CX-3 GT A...
 80,410 KM
$22,403 + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Wrangler S...
 32,911 KM
$42,890 + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Durango R...
 59,028 KM
$42,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

Call Dealer

519-884-XXXX

(click to show)

519-884-5888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory