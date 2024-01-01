$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
PREMIUM PLUS | NAV | BACKUP CAM | DVD PLAYER
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
PREMIUM PLUS | NAV | BACKUP CAM | DVD PLAYER
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
146,869KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2C4RDGBG6HR590477
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 146,869 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Backup Cam, DVD Player, Remote Start, Power Doors & Windows, Bluetooth, and more!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
2019 RAM 1500 REBEL 4X4 | PANO ROOF | HEATED SEATS & WHEEL | NAV 135,256 KM $37,849 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Cherokee NORTH | NAVIGATION | BACKUP CAM | BLUETOOTH 127,456 KM $17,999 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS&WHEEL | NAV | BOSE 84,001 KM $24,430 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-884-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
519-884-5888
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan