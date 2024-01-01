Menu
Navigation, Backup Cam, DVD Player, Remote Start, Power Doors & Windows, Bluetooth, and more!

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

146,869 KM

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

Used
146,869KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG6HR590477

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 146,869 KM

Navigation, Backup Cam, DVD Player, Remote Start, Power Doors & Windows, Bluetooth, and more!

519-884-5888

