Great Condition, One Owner Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Plus! Equipped with DVD, Navigation, Backup Camera, Leather Trimmed Seats with Suede Inserts, Power Seats, Full Stow N Go, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Rear A/C, Power Sliding Doors, Power Tailgate, Power Group

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

132,000 KM

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

Used
132,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBGXHR631256

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 132,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition, One Owner Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Plus! Equipped with DVD, Navigation, Backup Camera, Leather Trimmed Seats with Suede Inserts, Power Seats, Full Stow N' Go, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Rear A/C, Power Sliding Doors, Power Tailgate, Power Group

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Comfort

rear air

Additional Features

Entertainment Package
Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
