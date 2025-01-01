$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
CVP/SXT DVD | NAVI | Backup Camera | Power Sliding Doors
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
CVP/SXT DVD | NAVI | Backup Camera | Power Sliding Doors
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 132,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition, One Owner Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Plus! Equipped with DVD, Navigation, Backup Camera, Leather Trimmed Seats with Suede Inserts, Power Seats, Full Stow N' Go, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Rear A/C, Power Sliding Doors, Power Tailgate, Power Group
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carimex
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Carimex
Carimex
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-888-741-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-741-7487