Menu
Account
Sign In
Great Condition, Accident Free Dodge Grand Caravan Crew! Equipped with Leather, Navigation, Heated Steering, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Power Sliding Doors, Power Tailgate, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

135,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Navi | Leather | Heated Steering | Heated Seats | Backup Camera

Watch This Vehicle
12925307

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Navi | Leather | Heated Steering | Heated Seats | Backup Camera

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

  1. 12925307
  2. 12925307
  3. 12925307
  4. 12925307
  5. 12925307
  6. 12925307
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
135,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGDG8HR708073

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition, Accident Free Dodge Grand Caravan Crew! Equipped with Leather, Navigation, Heated Steering, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Power Sliding Doors, Power Tailgate, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Comfort

rear air

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Additional Features

Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carimex

Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline Navi | Fender Sound | Leather | Sunroof | BSM for sale in Waterloo, ON
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline Navi | Fender Sound | Leather | Sunroof | BSM 91,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Limited Navi | Leather | Sunroof | HK Sound | BSM | Heated Steering for sale in Waterloo, ON
2017 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Limited Navi | Leather | Sunroof | HK Sound | BSM | Heated Steering 109,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek Touring Package MANUAL | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Bluetooth for sale in Waterloo, ON
2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek Touring Package MANUAL | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Bluetooth 125,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Carimex

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-888-741-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-741-7487

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan