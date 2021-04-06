Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

130,648 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SXT Premium Plus | Dvd | PWR Doors

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SXT Premium Plus | Dvd | PWR Doors

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

  1. 6880221
  2. 6880221
  3. 6880221
  4. 6880221
  5. 6880221
  6. 6880221
  7. 6880221
  8. 6880221
  9. 6880221
  10. 6880221
  11. 6880221
  12. 6880221
  13. 6880221
  14. 6880221
  15. 6880221
  16. 6880221
  17. 6880221
  18. 6880221
  19. 6880221
  20. 6880221
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

130,648KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6880221
  • Stock #: A5287
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG1HR772281

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 130,648 KM

Vehicle Description

Premium Plus, Leatherette Seating, Dvd, Navi, Power Sliding Doors, Tri-Zone Climate, Rear Camera, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Power Windows, Power Lift Gate, Accident Free, Previous Daily Rental

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Console
Alloy Wheels
Power Sliding Doors
POWER SEAT
dvd player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Leatherette Interior
Power Lift Gates
Rear Air & Heat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

2016 Mazda CX-5 AWD ...
 60,185 KM
$19,489 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Elantra...
 27,547 KM
$17,945 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Tacoma 4...
 78,820 KM
$37,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

Call Dealer

519-884-XXXX

(click to show)

519-884-5888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory