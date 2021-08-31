Menu
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

159,793 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

159,793KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7723462
  • Stock #: A5489
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG7HR853818

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 159,793 KM

Vehicle Description

Cloth interior, 2nd row bench seat with third row Stow & Go, Manual adjust seats, and more!

Vehicle Features

Cloth Interior

Email Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

