2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

71,702 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT | LEATHER | HEATED SEATS

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT | LEATHER | HEATED SEATS

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

71,702KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8667053
  • Stock #: Z6021A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEGXHR602254

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 71,702 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather interior, Heated front seats & steering wheel, Remote start, Power sliding doors & liftgate, Trailer hitch, Backup camera, and more!

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Sliding Doors
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Tow Hitch Receiver
Power Lift Gates

