2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT | LEATHER | HEATED SEATS
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
71,702KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8667053
- Stock #: Z6021A
- VIN: 2C4RDGEGXHR602254
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 71,702 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather interior, Heated front seats & steering wheel, Remote start, Power sliding doors & liftgate, Trailer hitch, Backup camera, and more!
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Sliding Doors
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Tow Hitch Receiver
Power Lift Gates
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3