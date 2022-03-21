$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
519-884-5888
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
4DR WAGON SXT | NAV | BACKUP CAM
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
49,512KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8793821
- Stock #: A5656
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG0HR875479
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 49,512 KM
Vehicle Description
Power Lift Gates, Bluetooth, Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Power Sliding Doors and more!
Vehicle Features
Power Sliding Doors
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3