2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

49,512 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

4DR WAGON SXT | NAV | BACKUP CAM

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

4DR WAGON SXT | NAV | BACKUP CAM

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

49,512KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8793821
  • Stock #: A5656
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG0HR875479

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 49,512 KM

Vehicle Description

Power Lift Gates, Bluetooth, Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Power Sliding Doors and more!

Vehicle Features

Power Sliding Doors
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

