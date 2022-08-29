$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Canada Cars
519-885-2500
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
4dr Wgn SXT
Location
Canada Cars
81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
519-885-2500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
166,203KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9038269
- Stock #: 626840
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG5HR626840
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 166,203 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic
FWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Canada Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Canada Cars
81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3