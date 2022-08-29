$17,725 + taxes & licensing 1 6 6 , 2 1 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9095287

9095287 Stock #: 6268C

6268C VIN: 2C4RDGBG5HR626888

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 166,211 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Convenience Keyless Entry Additional Features Automatic FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.