Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

166,211 KM

Details Features

$17,725

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,725

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Cars

519-885-2500

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SXT

Location

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-885-2500

  1. 9095287
  2. 9095287
  3. 9095287
  4. 9095287
  5. 9095287
  6. 9095287
  7. 9095287
  8. 9095287
  9. 9095287
  10. 9095287
  11. 9095287
  12. 9095287
  13. 9095287
  14. 9095287
  15. 9095287
  16. 9095287
  17. 9095287
  18. 9095287
  19. 9095287
  20. 9095287
Contact Seller

$17,725

+ taxes & licensing

166,211KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9095287
  • Stock #: 6268C
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG5HR626888

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 166,211 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canada Cars

2015 Mazda MAZDA3
121,357 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 227,239 KM
$10,425 + tax & lic
2004 Toyota Sienna
275,864 KM
$4,945 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Canada Cars

Canada Cars

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

Call Dealer

519-885-XXXX

(click to show)

519-885-2500

Alternate Numbers
519-588-2734
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory