Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

196,178 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Cars

519-885-2500

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

4DR WGN GT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

4DR WGN GT

Location

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-885-2500

  1. 9283111
  2. 9283111
  3. 9283111
  4. 9283111
  5. 9283111
  6. 9283111
  7. 9283111
  8. 9283111
  9. 9283111
  10. 9283111
  11. 9283111
  12. 9283111
  13. 9283111
  14. 9283111
  15. 9283111
  16. 9283111
  17. 9283111
  18. 9283111
  19. 9283111
  20. 9283111
  21. 9283111
  22. 9283111
Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

196,178KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9283111
  • Stock #: 618149
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEG5HR618149

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 196,178 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canada Cars

2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 196,178 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Mazda CX-5 AWD ...
 188,114 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Journey F...
 171,862 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Canada Cars

Canada Cars

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

Call Dealer

519-885-XXXX

(click to show)

519-885-2500

Alternate Numbers
519-588-2734
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory