2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
4DR WGN GT
Location
Canada Cars
81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
519-885-2500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
196,178KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9283111
- Stock #: 618149
- VIN: 2C4RDGEG5HR618149
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 196,178 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
