2017 Dodge Journey

56,404 KM

Details Description Features

$23,267

+ tax & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

AWD SXT | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS

Location

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

56,404KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8059024
  • Stock #: Y8152A
  • VIN: 3C4PDDCG0HT630411

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pitch Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 56,404 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Heated front seats, Cloth interior, Power 6-way driver's seat, Remote start, and more!

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
remote start
Bluetooth
Cloth Interior

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

