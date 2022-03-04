Menu
2017 Dodge Journey

75,145 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2017 Dodge Journey

2017 Dodge Journey

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE | FWD

2017 Dodge Journey

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE | FWD

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

75,145KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8465793
  • Stock #: Y8172A
  • VIN: 3C4PDCABXHT586774

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Y8172A
  • Mileage 75,145 KM

Vehicle Description

Touchscreen, AC, and more!

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

