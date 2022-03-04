$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
519-884-5888
2017 Dodge Journey
CANADA VALUE PACKAGE | FWD
Location
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
75,145KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8465793
- Stock #: Y8172A
- VIN: 3C4PDCABXHT586774
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 75,145 KM
Vehicle Description
Touchscreen, AC, and more!
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
Cloth Interior
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3