Menu
Account
Sign In
NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, TOUCH SCREEN, AND MORE!!!

2017 Ford Edge

160,455 KM

Details Description Features

$15,549

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Ford Edge

4dr SEL AWD | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS |

Watch This Vehicle
12147798

2017 Ford Edge

4dr SEL AWD | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS |

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

Contact Seller

$15,549

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
160,455KM
VIN 2FMPK4J80HBB64942

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A6423
  • Mileage 160,455 KM

Vehicle Description

NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, TOUCH SCREEN, AND MORE!!!

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
3RD ROW SEATING

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Used 2021 Honda CR-V Sport AWD | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS/WHEEL | for sale in Waterloo, ON
2021 Honda CR-V Sport AWD | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS/WHEEL | 49,055 KM $29,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-3 GT Auto AWD | SUNROOF | BOSE SOUND SYSTEM | for sale in Waterloo, ON
2021 Mazda CX-3 GT Auto AWD | SUNROOF | BOSE SOUND SYSTEM | 89,014 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota RAV4 LE FWD | HEATED SEATS | TOUCH SCREEN | for sale in Waterloo, ON
2020 Toyota RAV4 LE FWD | HEATED SEATS | TOUCH SCREEN | 75,791 KM $26,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-884-XXXX

(click to show)

519-884-5888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,549

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Edge