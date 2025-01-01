$15,549+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Edge
4dr SEL AWD | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS |
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
Used
160,455KM
VIN 2FMPK4J80HBB64942
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A6423
- Mileage 160,455 KM
Vehicle Description
NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, TOUCH SCREEN, AND MORE!!!
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Exterior
Panoramic Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
2017 Ford Edge